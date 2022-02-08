Two Marvel Movies Were Nominated For Oscars In The Same Category

It has been a big year for Marvel Studios and Disney, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe got back into the swing of things after numerous delays and date reshuffles due to the ongoing pandemic. But Phase Four flourished in 2021, as the studio delivered "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Eternals," and of course, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This is all without mentioning how the MCU also pushed further into the multiverse through smaller shows like "WandaVision" and "Loki," while keeping up a smaller-scale momentum with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Hawkeye."

But when it comes to the Oscars, many fans wondered what Marvel's chances would be like in 2022. Comic book movies typically don't receive much love in the major categories, although in the last few years they've been given much more attention. Movies like "The Dark Knight," "Black Panther," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and "Joker" all received significant recognition from the academy.

This year, Marvel amassed some incredible creatives to help expand the MCU, including Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, who helmed "Eternals." Although the new team of heroes weren't nominated by the academy, two other Marvel movies scored Oscar nods. And they happen to be in the same category.