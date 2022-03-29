The CSI Actor Who Has The Most Episode Appearances

Since its debut in 2000, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" has been a franchise fueled by its legendary cast. Actors like William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, Elisabeth Shue, and Paul Guilfoyle, have all spent multiple seasons on "CSI" entertaining the TV masses and doing their part to help dish out justice on the CBS series one crime scene at a time. With a track record and episode count like "CSI" has, it's easy to get lost when trying to figure out who may have appeared in the most episodes over the years.

When looking back at everyone's episode count, we can see that there have definitely been a number of "CSI" heavyweights and regulars. According to IMDb, more than 10 different actors have appeared in 100 episodes or more. This includes Helgenberger, Eads, Fox, Petersen, Dourdan, and Guilfoyle, as well as supporting cast members Eric Szmanda, Robert David Hall, David Berman, Wallace Langham, Jon Wellner, and Archie Kao. Then there is the 200-episodes-and-more club, which features Helgenberger, Eads, Szmanda, Hall, Guilfoyle, Fox, Berman, and Langham.

After that, we start getting into the "CSI" icon territory. Per IMDb, only four people have appeared in 300 or more episodes of the popular crime drama. They include Eads, Szmanda, Hall, and Guilfoyle. Out of those four, which do you think possibly holds the record for most episodes? The answer might surprise you.