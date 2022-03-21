Fans Think This Fake No Way Home Trailer Is Basically The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Teaser We Deserve

After months of anticipation, speculation, rumors, and hopes, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hit the big screen in December of 2021. Not only did it pick up the pieces from "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) framed for the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and have his life subsequently derailed, but it gave Spidey fans so much more. Aside from featuring a cavalcade of legendary villains — portrayed by equally legendary actors –, it brought both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man incarnations into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold.

From 2002 to 2007, Maguire featured as Spider-Man in a trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. His take on the webhead helped bring superhero movies further into the mainstream and prove the character's viability at the box office. As a result of both, Garfield had the chance to take the baton in 2012 for a cinematic franchise of his own with director Marc Webb at the helm. Dubbed "The Amazing Spider-Man," this series only lasted for two installments before Holland took over in the MCU. While many didn't hide their disinterest in Garfield's duology, some stood by it and held out hope for a third entry someday.

Post-"No Way Home," fan desire for an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" has grown exponentially, and as evidenced by a recent post by Sony itself, the company has taken notice.