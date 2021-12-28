Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Hit Another Major Milestone At The Box Office

Let there be no doubt that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the number one movie of the year. While other films and production companies may seek to claim that title for marketing purposes, few can reasonably argue that any other 2021 movie has made as giant a splash at the box office as the latest entry in the Tom Holland-led series. In its opening weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned a massive $260 million, the second-highest opening of all time and easily the biggest debut of the pandemic era. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" also became the first film since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" to earn more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Today comes news that the film has crossed another important milestone. This latest record is one that is sure to make it a noteworthy entry in history books about pandemic-era theatrical earnings and Sony Pictures Entertainment as a whole.