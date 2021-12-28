Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Hit Another Major Milestone At The Box Office
Let there be no doubt that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the number one movie of the year. While other films and production companies may seek to claim that title for marketing purposes, few can reasonably argue that any other 2021 movie has made as giant a splash at the box office as the latest entry in the Tom Holland-led series. In its opening weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned a massive $260 million, the second-highest opening of all time and easily the biggest debut of the pandemic era. After less than two weeks in theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" also became the first film since 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" to earn more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.
Today comes news that the film has crossed another important milestone. This latest record is one that is sure to make it a noteworthy entry in history books about pandemic-era theatrical earnings and Sony Pictures Entertainment as a whole.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first Sony film to earn more than $500 million domestically
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has officially crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic box office. In addition to yet again marking the momentous monetary success of the film, this metric is also historically significant for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Before this point in time, no other Sony-produced film had ever earned more than $500 million domestically. The only other film in Sony's history to come close is "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which earned $404 million at the domestic box office in 2017 (via Box Office Mojo).
This is especially impressive given the impact of the surging Omicron variant, which is producing record increases of COVID-19 case counts across the United States (via New York Times). Despite President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommending that people stay away from large gatherings with people whose vaccination status is unknown (via Boston Globe), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" doesn't seem to be having any difficulty pulling in droves of audiences eager to see one of the most-talked-about films of the year (via Games Radar).