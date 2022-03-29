Mark Hamill's Response To Will Smith's Oscars Assault Has People Talking

It was the slap heard 'round the world, and now even Luke Skywalker is talking about it.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill shot out a tweet late Sunday, March 27, offering up his opinion on the Will Smith and Chris Rock situation that unfolded at the 2022 Oscars, and it's got Twitter users going back and forth about it. Hamill, who is never afraid to speak his mind on social media, is one of the countless celebrities to choose a side in wake of the Smith-Rock incident. For those who still don't know what happened, Rock was on stage talking to Smith — who was in the audience — when he spotted the "King Richard" actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and cracked a joke about her haircut. Jada's hair loss is due to her suffering from alopecia, and while Smith initially appeared to laugh at Rock's verbal jab, his feelings quickly changed after seeing his wife's reaction. The future Oscar winner immediately stormed up on stage, slapped Rock directly across the face, and then walked back down to his seat, where he repeatedly shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Overall, there's been a lot of opinions on this one. Some feel Rock was completely in the wrong and that Smith was protecting his wife after she got made fun of on Hollywood's biggest stage. Others believe Smith should've never chosen violence to handle things, and that Rock was simply doing his job as a comedian. But what does the galaxy's greatest Jedi Master think about it? And what are people saying about Hamill's opinion?