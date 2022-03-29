Why Will Smith's Oscars Attack Boosted Demi Moore On Twitter

The joke Chris Rock told was a one-liner: "Jada, I love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2' — can't wait to see it." The reference was to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," which was famous for having its star Demi Moore rocking a shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith was also sporting a bald head at the Oscars, but while Moore's character in the film elected to get rid of her hair during training to become the first woman Navy Seal, Pinkett Smith has been open about living with the auto-immune condition called alopecia, which presents hair loss as a symptom. Despite the differences in circumstances, the "G.I. Jane" reference caused Moore to become a noteable topic on Twitter along with Smith and Rock.

Some believed the reference inadvertently gave Moore a welcome boost of attention, with @MovieGazetteO tweeting, "The real winner at the #Oscars this year was Demi Moore. Her name has been mentioned more in the last 24 hours than in the last five years." For others, though, the incident gave them a chance to swoon over Moore's iconic look. "I am thankful Demi Moore's beautiful bald head is back in the news. Absolute goddess in GI Jane," tweeted @WatchMyReview. Similarly, @DeanL29497139 posted a picture of Moore with her clean-shaven head with the caption, "This is the beautiful, strong Demi Moore as G.I Jane. Chris calling Jada GI Jane is actually like calling her beautiful and courageous."

It seems that fans used the unfortunate opportunity to appreciate Moore's beauty and talent — which was, perhaps, the only, remotely acceptable thing to come out of the incident.