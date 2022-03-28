Will Smith's Oscars Attack On Chris Rock Drew Surprising Celebrity First Responders

The 2022 Academy Awards included a lot of historic firsts. It was the first time three female hosts emceed the proceedings. It was the first time a deaf male performer won a statue for Best Supporting Actor. It was also the first time a celebrity marched up on stage and full-on slapped one of the presenters across the face.

It was the slap heard round the world. Comedian Chris Rock took the podium and opened with a few comedic takes on the event and those in attendance, one of which landed a little too close to home for the apparently hot-headed Will Smith. Smith did not take kindly to a jibe at wife Jada's expense, and — well — the rest is now Oscars history.

The altercation stunned the audience along with viewers at home, and for many, the audio of the incident was cut, generating even more confusion. Shortly after the incident, the live event cut to a commercial break, but an attendee at the event took a video on their phone showing what happened immediately after Smith left the stage. Viewers at home didn't get to see the two celebrity first responders who leapt up to attend Will Smith in an apparently successful attempt to calm the performer down.