The Best Find On American Pickers Season 2

When creator, Antique Archeology shop owner, and reality TV star Mike Wolfe's antique-hunting series, "American Pickers," debuted on the History Channel in 2010, few could have imagined that the oddly addictive show would amass a following strong enough to keep it in production for over 20 seasons. Nevertheless, that's exactly what happened. Despite the series going through a few growing pains and losing one of its main cast members with the departure of Frank Fritz, new episodes continue to air each week.

In the series' early seasons, the sibling-like dynamic between shop manager Danielle Colby and co-pickers Mike and Fritz makes for compelling television, as do the unique and often eccentric collectors that the crew meets as they comb the American countryside in a quest to find treasure amongst what many perceive as trash. While the pickers have struck their fair share of gold over the course of 23 seasons, not all finds are notable solely for their monetary value. Every now and then, the team comes across a find too unique and memorable to pass up, despite the fact that it's unlikely to make them much money. Such is the case for one of Season 2's best finds — an unassuming triptych that Mike and Fritz stumble across accidentally.