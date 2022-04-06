Moon Knight's Mr. Knight Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get much bigger with the arrival of "Moon Knight" on Disney+. The latest Marvel Studios series follows the kind and socially awkward Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) as he realizes that his sleeping problems actually stem from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) — and that his alter ego, Marc Spector, is the servant of the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). If that wasn't complicated enough, he also has to deal with a bizarre cult led by the mysterious Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) who has an interesting connection to Egyptian mythology.

Moon Knight's DID is straight out of the comics, where the character's mind houses not just Marc Spector and Steven Grant, but also personas such as cab driver Jake Lockley, a futuristic outer space version of Marc (it's complicated), and the fan-favorite Mr. Knight. Marc Spector has always been the primary identity, but the Disney+ series has made the intriguing choice to initially center on Steven Grant — a wealthy TV producer in the comics, here reimagined as a gift shop employee with a rather unique accent that was devised by Isaac himself. This is largely done to help ease the audience into Marc's world: Because Steven has no idea what's going on, it's up to the other characters and personalities to fill him — and the audience — in on the context for what's happening.

However, while the series introduces the beloved, sharp-suited Mr. Knight as early as Episode 2, the live-action version of the character is a little different from what fans might expect.