Oscar Isaac's Weird Accent In Moon Knight Wasn't Actually In The Script

Oscar Isaac is the latest big name to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight." The series, based on the comic book character of the same name, will see Isaac portray a mild-mannered British museum gift shop employee named Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who is pulled into a disorienting mystery when, upon blacking out for long periods of time, he discovers that he shares a body with an American mercenary named Marc Spector ... who also happens to have a white costumed alter ego (and that's just the start of it).

"Moon Knight," which also stars Ethan Hawke as the villain, cult leader Arthur Harrow, marks something of a surprising return to franchise filmmaking for Isaac. As the actor has commented in the past, he was not necessarily gung-ho about joining another franchise so soon after his experiences in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy. He told Radio Times that he spent months wondering whether joining the MCU was the right move for his career. "I was like, 'I just really want to do character studies. And I don't know,'" Isaac said.

However, the unconventional nature of the Moon Knight character — and the potential for, in fact, a deeper character study, even within the series' strange mix of superheroics, paranoia, and Egyptian mythology — was what convinced Isaac to sign up, particularly when it became clear that his creative input would be highly valued by everyone crafting the series. Once he became invested, he even personally helped recruit Ethan Hawke to co-star in the six-episode series.

Ultimately, Isaac said that the project became "a very personal story," and noted one major ingredient in the show's character that he came up with himself.