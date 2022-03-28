Halo's First Episode Set A Record For Paramount+

Humanity's interstellar war with the Covenant just started on the Paramount+ series "Halo," finally bringing the massively popular video game series to life as an original streaming series. The arrival of a live-action "Halo" adaptation has been in the works since the early 2000s, according to Variety, and its first episode, "Contact," did not waste any time.

The premiere of "Halo" introduces audiences to a space-faring future version of humanity in the 26th-century. The United Nations Space Command is simultaneously fighting human separatists on various planets across the galaxy, as well as the Covenant, an alliance of alien species conducting a genocidal war against humans. "Halo" starts on the planet Madrigal, showing a brutal Covenant attack on a separatist base before Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreider). A team of Spartan super-soldiers are dispatched to eliminate the threat.

Only one person at the base on Madrigal survives — a teenager named Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha), who the Spartans take to UNSC headquarters on the planet Reach. From here, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill's warnings that the "Halo" series would differ from the original games play out near immediately: When Kwan Ha refuses to help, the Master Chief is ordered to execute her, but his encounter with a mysterious Forerunner object found on Madrigal starts to unlock repressed memories, prompting the Spartan to refuse the order, save Kwan Ha's life, and mount an escape from Reach.