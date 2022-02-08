This Coda Star Is Only The Second-Ever Deaf Oscar Nominee

The 2021 Oscar nominations are here, and fans of Siân Heder's comedy-drama "CODA" will be happy to hear that the film is nominated in several pretty significant categories.

CODA stands for "child of deaf adults," and the film follows the story of a young girl named Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) who is the non-deaf member of her household. Ruby dreams of becoming a famous singer, and in the film, she is forced to decide whether she will follow that dream or remain at home to support her family. "CODA" was lauded by critics and audiences alike upon its release, and it currently holds an astounding 96% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As if that weren't enough, the film is also nominated for three of the biggest categories at the Oscars: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, per The Hollywood Reporter. Each of these nominations is an outstanding accomplishment on their own, but Kotsur's nomination is perhaps the most important of them all -– as he becomes just the second-ever deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar, and the first deaf male nomination in Academy Awards history.