Twitter Is Gushing Over Ariana DeBose's Oscars Win

Twitter is indeed on fire about Ariana DeBose's Oscars win, and fans and colleagues alike have been expressing their joy for her. Among the many congratulary messages was the "Hamilton" musical, with a fun reference to DeBose's "Hamilton" stint as the Bullet. "How it's going [from] How it started. @ArianaDeBose, the world may know you as Anita, but to your #HamFam, you were The Bullet first. Now go and blow us all away," the message read.

Multiple Twitter users drew attention to DeBose's deserving victory, as well as her Oscar speech, in which she – the first openly queer Afro-Latina woman to win the Academy Award — directly addressed "anybody who has ever questioned [their] identity," and stated that they can find their place in the world. "Ariana DeBose wins. So well deserved!" journalist and critic Scott Menzel praised. "Ariana DeBose setting the example for how you do an Oscar speech," @mavericksmovies wrote.

Some also couldn't help noticing the very peculiar fact that DeBose took home the award from the very same role her "West Side Story" predecessor Rita Moreno won an Oscar for in 1961 (via IMDb) ... while Moreno herself was there to witness it. "OK, it's pretty amazing to see Rita Moreno watch Ariana DeBose win an Oscar for the same role 60 years later," @clintworthing wrote.