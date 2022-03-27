Twitter Is Gushing Over Ariana DeBose's Oscars Win
Most every category at the 94th Academy Awards features an impressive array of nominees, and Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role was a category that's particularly full of talent. The award ultimately went to Ariana DeBose for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake. A first-time Oscar nominee, DeBose beat some true acting titans to take home the prestigious gold statue, from Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench to fellow first-time nominees Aunjanue Ellis, Kirsten Dunst, and Jessie Buckley.
There's no denying that DeBose's performance in "West Side Story" is one for the ages, and if there was any question about her popularity among the fans, her victory was clearly an extremely welcome one, to the point that fans have been showering her with praise from the second she was announced as the winner. Let's take a look at what Twitter has to say about Ariana DeBose's Oscars win.
Twitter is loving DeBose's big win
Twitter is indeed on fire about Ariana DeBose's Oscars win, and fans and colleagues alike have been expressing their joy for her. Among the many congratulary messages was the "Hamilton" musical, with a fun reference to DeBose's "Hamilton" stint as the Bullet. "How it's going [from] How it started. @ArianaDeBose, the world may know you as Anita, but to your #HamFam, you were The Bullet first. Now go and blow us all away," the message read.
Multiple Twitter users drew attention to DeBose's deserving victory, as well as her Oscar speech, in which she – the first openly queer Afro-Latina woman to win the Academy Award — directly addressed "anybody who has ever questioned [their] identity," and stated that they can find their place in the world. "Ariana DeBose wins. So well deserved!" journalist and critic Scott Menzel praised. "Ariana DeBose setting the example for how you do an Oscar speech," @mavericksmovies wrote.
Some also couldn't help noticing the very peculiar fact that DeBose took home the award from the very same role her "West Side Story" predecessor Rita Moreno won an Oscar for in 1961 (via IMDb) ... while Moreno herself was there to witness it. "OK, it's pretty amazing to see Rita Moreno watch Ariana DeBose win an Oscar for the same role 60 years later," @clintworthing wrote.