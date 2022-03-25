The Ominous Detail In Joker's Deleted Scene From The Batman You Probably Missed

Upon watching "The Batman," it's understandable if there were fans out there wanting more of Barry Keoghan's mysterious Arkham prisoner. Granted, it was fairly obvious right out of the gate that he was supposed to be the latest iteration of Joker by his terrifying laugh. Fortunately, fans wanting more were in luck when director Matt Reeves released a deleted scene featuring an interaction between the Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, and this prisoner he clearly has a history with.

The scene spans five minutes and plays like a sequence out of "Silence of the Lambs." Batman wants more information on Riddler (Paul Dano), finding himself at an impasse about what route to pursue next. Joker understands the psyche of a madman better than most, and he's able to give Batman some clues as to Riddler's true identity. It's just one in a long line of great Batman/Joker interactions, and similarly to what's come before, there are plenty of Easter eggs in the scene if you know where to look. And fans have picked up on one such detail that's bound to send shivers down your spine.