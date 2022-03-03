Matt Reeves Confirms What We Suspected About An Arkham Spin-Off

Fans eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of "The Batman" have been treated to a smattering of positive early reviews as director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne embarks on a new solo adventure. With a new Batman solo movie for the first time in a decade comes new expectations — not only that it's good, but that it paves the way for an expanded Batman universe moving forward. DC Films and Warner Bros. have a messy relationship with the character in the DC Extended Universe, which brought Ben Affleck to the big screen as the Dark Knight to mixed results.

Now, there's a slightly different approach to the character from the studio: Pattinson's Batman will exist in his own universe, while Affleck wraps up his time as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming 2022 movie "The Flash," which also expects to feature Michael Keaton's version of the character (via Vanity Fair).

Two television spin offs from "The Batman" have reportedly been in the works at DC for several months now. Deadline reported in July 2020 that HBO Max would get a series revolving around the Gotham City police department. More recently, rumblings of a Penguin-centric prequel to "The Batman" starring Colin Farrell, who plays the character in the new movie, came to light as well (via Deadline). With "The Batman" about to hit theaters, Reeves is doing a lot of press interviews, and he recently hinted that there might be yet another upcoming television series in his Batman-verse, tackling a subject matter that's sure to get fans excited.