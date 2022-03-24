What Fans Really Think Of Barry Keoghan's Joker

Although Barry Keoghan plays the Joker in "The Batman," he only appears for a single scene where he bonds with The Riddler (Paul Dano) in Arkham State Hospital. The brief glimpse audiences got of him left them hungry for more, and that appetite was sated with the release of a brand new deleted scene in which Batman (Robert Pattinson) visits Joker to ask for help tracking down The Riddler. The five-minute scene gives us our best look yet at Keoghan's version of the Clown Prince of Crime, and it's a sight to behold. While Joker's whole face is never fully visible, usually blurred through the glass barrier between him and the Dark Knight, we get some close-ups on his nightmarish grin and sunken eyes. Meanwhile, the back of his head is a gruesome patchwork of green hair and what appear to be burn wounds.

When Batman shows Joker a file compiled on The Riddler and asks for his opinion, Joker taunts Batman, telling him that The Riddler's tactics are similar to his own, and suggesting that Batman is having a hard time catching the killer because, deep down, he thinks The Riddler's victims deserved what happened to them.

It's a thrilling scene that many fans wish had been included in the theatrical cut of the film, even if that inclusion would have officially pushed the movie's runtime past the three-hour mark. The clip showcases Keoghan's range, especially in comparison to his recent turn as the conflicted hero Druig in Marvel's "Eternals" last year. Across social media, fans of "The Batman" went wild over the scene mere moments after it was released, and struck up vigorous discussion of Barry Keoghan's dynamic new take on the Joker.