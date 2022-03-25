Solomon Hughes Discusses The Giant Strides It Took To Play Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In Winning Time - Exclusive

As if it weren't intimidating enough to learn how to play basketball like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," Dr. Solomon Hughes had an additional challenge in bringing the NBA legend to life in his first on-screen role: He had to delve into the mindset of Abdul-Jabbar, too.

New on HBO and HBO Max, "Winning Time" details the Lakers' NBA dominance in the 1980s after the team was purchased by innovative investor Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly). Buss' first major move was the selection of Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, which was met with indifference by the likes of Abdul-Jabbar and the team's volatile player-turned-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke). And while "Winning Time" naturally focuses on the dynamics between Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, the series also peers into the famed center's personal life and convictions — most prominently Abdul-Jabbar's conversion to Islam, and changing his name from Lew Alcindor.

Holding a Ph.D. in higher education, Hughes, who teaches at Duke University, was naturally excited to embrace the deeper, cerebral aspects of playing Abdul-Jabbar, especially since he admired the Lakers legend on and off the court growing up.