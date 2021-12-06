Kevin Feige Explains How The Partnership Between Sony And Marvel Has Opened New Creative Doors

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige highlighted Spider-Man's success and previous appearances in the MCU was down to a joint love of the character for both Marvel and Sony. "I think if we've learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it," Feige said. As a result, it's opening avenues neither studio would've considered if it wasn't for the other willing to join them.

"Kicking off with Peter Parker's [Tom Holland] identity being revealed at the end of 'Far From Home' immediately set us on a course for things we'd never seen before in a Spider-Man movie," Feige said, in advance of the new film that will finally show the world who is the Spider-Man behind the mask. "That's the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven't seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] would be a good conduit to that."

There couldn't really be a better time for Peter Parker to seek professional help from Marvel's well-known physician. Dabbling in a multiversal doorway opening in the upcoming film could lead to the potential appearances of new, old, and potentially daring characters if recent revelations are to be believed. We can only wait and see just who comes through when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in cinemas on December 17.