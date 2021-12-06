Kevin Feige Explains How The Partnership Between Sony And Marvel Has Opened New Creative Doors
Depending on your acceptance of rumors, rumblings, and leaked set videos of former wall-crawlers, it's wild to think how far we've even come with Spider-Man's cinematic presence since Tobey Maguire first put on the mask in 2002. A lot of the credit must, of course, go to both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, who've been linked on this venture for some time. A new chapter of their partnership began after test-driving Tom Holland's Spider-Man in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," which then settled the matter of who would pick up the role in future films. The two studios remained connected as they continued to explore the heroic web-slinger's story and any other character linked to him.
T o date, it seems the partnership between the studios has gone fairly smoothly, and it will continue to do so. Prior to massive pre-sales in tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (which well and truly broke the internet), Sony producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that plenty more ventures with the neighboring studio were on the cards. Since then, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has added his input on just how beneficial the partnership is for everyone, one that will make the now iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe even bigger than it is now.
Sony and Marvel's future projects will open huge doors
In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige highlighted Spider-Man's success and previous appearances in the MCU was down to a joint love of the character for both Marvel and Sony. "I think if we've learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it," Feige said. As a result, it's opening avenues neither studio would've considered if it wasn't for the other willing to join them.
"Kicking off with Peter Parker's [Tom Holland] identity being revealed at the end of 'Far From Home' immediately set us on a course for things we'd never seen before in a Spider-Man movie," Feige said, in advance of the new film that will finally show the world who is the Spider-Man behind the mask. "That's the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven't seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] would be a good conduit to that."
There couldn't really be a better time for Peter Parker to seek professional help from Marvel's well-known physician. Dabbling in a multiversal doorway opening in the upcoming film could lead to the potential appearances of new, old, and potentially daring characters if recent revelations are to be believed. We can only wait and see just who comes through when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in cinemas on December 17.