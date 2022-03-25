Why Patricia Arquette Is 'Conflicted' About Her Iconic Role In True Romance - Exclusive

While initially a box office failure, the Quentin Tarantino-penned, Tony Scott-directed film "True Romance" has earned a cult following since its theatrical release in 1993. Led by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, the ultra-violent film features an impressive ensemble cast filled with Hollywood elite, including Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Gandolfini.

Slater and Arquette play Clarence and Alabama, respectively, a head-over-heels couple who first met when Clarence's boss hired the brassy call girl as a surprise present for his loner employee. But when Clarence kills Alabama's pimp Drexl (Oldman), the two inadvertently wind up with a suitcase full of drugs that they try to sell before a vengeful gang of mobsters closes in on them.

It's a stand-out performance by Arquette, who got her start in Hollywood just a few years earlier in 1987's "A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors" and continues to earn critical acclaim for her role in "Severance," which currently streams on Apple TV+.

While Alabama is certainly brazen and tough — one of her most memorable scenes in "True Romance" is a knock-down, drag-out fight with a very ticked off Gandolfini — she's also very submissive, maintaining a "stand by your man" attitude throughout the film no matter what Clarence does. It's a nuanced performance that Arquette recently discussed with Looper during an exclusive interview.