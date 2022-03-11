Patricia Arquette Talks Severance, True Romance, And Nightmare On Elm Street - Exclusive Interview

I binge-watched the first four episodes of "Severance" over the weekend, and I have so many questions that I know you can't answer for me –

Spoilers!

but one thing I'm hoping you can give me some insight into is ... should we — in any way, shape, or form — find Harmony sympathetic?

Oh, that's a good question. I have sympathy for Harmony, but I don't know that anyone else should. Harmony sees the corporation as her family, her religion, and her whole self-worth is attached. I don't know if we have to have sympathy for her, but I do. As an actor, think I kind of have to when you're playing somebody like that. She really thinks she's doing the right thing for this corporation, which is beyond a corporation and her commitment to them. It's a very weird world. Let's put it that way.

She's a more stoic character than we're used to seeing you play. What makes her fun to play? And what makes her challenging?

Oh my God. So challenging because, even when I read the first episode, I was like, "Ben, I don't know who this person is." She was so ... nebulous, and that remains the case the whole time, honestly. She's a very mysterious person, and that is very hard to play. But little by little ... It gets crazier. You'll see. She's a very intriguing woman, let's put it that way. It was very hard to understand what the tone was. Ben always knew what it was. I really have to trust him, and Aoife also, our other director. I have to put my faith in them.

Now, you and Christopher Walken have worked together before, going all the way back to "True Romance." What's it been like reuniting with him?

You know, because we had COVID happening on our set and all this stuff we didn't really have ... well, again, a spoiler. I'm not going to say that. Here's what I'm going to say. Christopher Walken is one of the greatest actors we've ever had, and to be a part of any project that he's in is thrilling to me. I also like that these are two really great projects that we've shared together. I adore his work. He's amazing, and [on screen] with John Turturro, they're so amazing together.