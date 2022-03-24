The Boys Season 3 Trailer Has Led To A Hilariously Weird Flex

Amazon's "The Boys" is a show that undeniably revels in being different. Based on the Garth Ennis comic series, "The Boys" follows a team of "supe"-hating vigilantes led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) who are targeting superheroes above the law, like The Seven, who are led by Homelander (Anthony Starr) Homelander is a Superman-of-sorts in this world, but in true Garth Ennis fashion, he's also a murderous, tortured villain with mommy issues juggling between his addictions to milk and himself.

Viewers recently got a look at Season 3 of "The Boys" with a teaser trailer, and it was as lovingly schlocky and unforgivingly politically incorrect as fans should expect from this series by now. Teased in the brief first look was everything from Butcher taking up superpowers to poor Hughie (Jack Quaid) being tortured some more by having his arm broken while Butcher lovingly looks on. Peppered in between these story beats are the usual amount of blood galore, cursing, and everything else that would make most networks run far, far away from this Eric Kripke-created show.

In true "The Boys" fashion, the wild trailer for Season 3 already has a weird flex to throw around, and the show is taking pride in the response to the perplexing, but lovable footage.