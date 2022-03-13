Did Karl Urban Just Confirm The Boys Season 4?

In a recent interview with Variety at SXSW, Urban dropped the critical detail that his schedule will be jam-packed with super scumbags near the end of 2022, when he is scheduled to get back in action for the Amazon show's fourth season. Keeping it brief, the actor said, "I'm shooting 'The Boys' through the end of the year," confirming that the wheels are in motion for next season, along with the reveal that Butcher thankfully makes it through the third. As of right now, Amazon has not announced to the public whether or not "The Boys" has been renewed for Season 4, but it seems all but confirmed right now.

Just what will happen for the show's characters between now and Season 4 is up for debate. Given the tantalizing teaser released this weekend, it's clear that the series looks to be leaning more into the comics, finally giving Billy Butcher and his pals their own dose of Compound V to go up against Homelander and his kind. The only question is how that will affect our heroes in the long run, as power itself can be a drug for some, after all. We'll see how they take their first dose when "The Boys" returns to Amazon on June 3, 2022 with Season 3.