Matt Reeves Confirms The Batman's Riddler Was Inspired By This Real-Life Serial Killer

As keen-eyed Bat-fans pick apart as much as they can in recent "The Batman" trailers, one thing is clear: Matt Reeves is going dark and deadly with his interpretation of the Caped Crusader, and he's looking back to some bleak chapters of our own history to bring it life. While the last brave souls that have dared to don the cowl have been successful in their epic outings, Pattinson's story seems like it will be a more confined, street-level detective story with a few great villains at its core.

Besides an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Zöe Kravitz as side-switching Gothamite, Catwoman, the true threat appears to be Paul Dano's The Riddler. "Appears" may even be the wrong word here, because we've actually seen very little of Dano's rhyming sociopath. This iteration of the cryptic criminal, Edward Nygma, is a far cry from the question mark-obsessed lunatic in green pajamas once portrayed by Jim Carrey.

In the trailers, we see him duct-taping his victims and setting up a crime scene that would make Jigsaw proud. But it wasn't Jigsaw who inspired Reeves' Riddler. It was actually another killer ripped from the IRL headlines.