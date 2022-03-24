Cheaper By The Dozen Director Gail Lerner On Why Zach Braff And Gabrielle Union Are 'A Great Combination' - Exclusive

In the new "Cheaper By the Dozen" reboot, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union put a modern spin on a timeless classic. The film, which was directed by Gail Lerner ("Black-ish," "Happy Endings") and is now streaming on Disney+, is a new installment of the franchise that also includes the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name — but with an updated storyline and cast.

Braff and Union play Paul and Zoe Baker, heads of a multi-racial, blended family that run their own restaurant that bottles their trademark "Hot, Sweet, and Savory" sauce. Together, they take on everything that life throws at them — from high-maintenance exes to runaway teens.

It's a story that wouldn't work if the two leads didn't have chemistry — but, luckily, Braff and Union strike the right chord with each other. That chemistry made Lerner's job a whole lot easier, and during an exclusive interview with Looper, the director revealed exactly why she thinks Braff and Union make such a great on-screen team.