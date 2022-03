Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Cheaper By The Dozen Director Gail Lerner On Why Zach Braff And Gabrielle Union Are 'A Great Combination' - Exclusive

In the new "Cheaper By the Dozen" reboot, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union put a modern spin on a timeless classic. The film, which was directed by Gail Lerner ("Black-ish," "Happy Endings") and is now streaming on Disney+, is a new installment of the franchise that also includes the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name — but with an updated storyline and cast.

Braff and Union play Paul and Zoe Baker, heads of a multi-racial, blended family that run their own restaurant that bottles their trademark "Hot, Sweet, and Savory" sauce. Together, they take on everything that life throws at them — from high-maintenance exes to runaway teens.

It's a story that wouldn't work if the two leads didn't have chemistry — but, luckily, Braff and Union strike the right chord with each other. That chemistry made Lerner's job a whole lot easier, and during an exclusive interview with Looper, the director revealed exactly why she thinks Braff and Union make such a great on-screen team.