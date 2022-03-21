Zach Braff Discusses The Cheaper By The Dozen Dance-Off And His Dream For A Scrubs Reunion - Exclusive Interview

After watching the movie, my biggest question for you is: Did you do much training for the dance-off or are those natural moves?

I could not dance at all. I said to the producers, "I need to start early." They sent a hip-hop coach — which, of course, exists in Hollywood — and this amazing choreographer came over my house and she started cranking music, and we were dancing around my gym and feeling it out. Some of that stuff takes practice, like learning the moonwalk. Then, we went into a full two weeks of dance rehearsal for the whole enchilada, with the real professional dancers. Even though we had practiced so much, I was still really nervous when we had to do it in front of all the background [extras] and the crew. I practiced a lot ... The only thing I didn't do is the split, I have to admit. The double did the split because they were like, "Do you think you could do the split?" I was like, "No, no, no. That's going to be the dance double doing the split."

Now, by taking this role, you're going to get a lot of comparisons to Steve Martin. How does it feel to be walking in his shoes, and did his performance influence your performance at all?

To be honest, I didn't see the [2003] film because I was too old to be the target demo for those movies when they came out, and I didn't want to watch them beforehand because he's a comic god to me. I thought I'd be too neurotic in my head if I was trying to emulate him at all. I'm very honored to have the baton passed to me. Our movie is very different, and I think the character is quite different, so I wasn't trying to emulate him at all.