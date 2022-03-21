Director Gail Lerner On Why Zach Braff And Gabrielle Union Make Cheaper By The Dozen 'Perfect' - Exclusive Interview

Any funny moments with Gabrielle?

For Gab, there's sometimes a moment when you're working with an executive or pitching jokes for a rewrite, and they'll say "trailer moment" when they see something they think will definitely go in the trailer. When we were shooting the dance-off scene [where Braff goes up against co-star Timon Kyle Durrett] and I was telling them to improv their mortification or cheering on their dad, Andre [Robinson], who plays DJ, leans over and goes to Gab, "Mom, make them stop." She improvised: "What am I supposed to do? I'm the idiot who married both of them!" And I just remember thinking to myself "trailer moment."

When they cut together the trailers and it wasn't in there, I was like, "Guys, we need this." They said they didn't want to show anything negative in the trailer — even though it's positive and it's a joke and it's hilarious in the movie, I think they literally didn't want to hear the word "idiot." They didn't want to bring any vibe down, but it's such a funny line in the movie. It was such an on-point improv. I was like, "How did we not script this? This is too good to be true."

Now, years ago you worked on "Happy Endings" — one of my most favorite short-lived shows. If a reunion, a reboot, were ever to get off the ground, would you want to be part of it? And what do you hope the storyline would be that brings them back together?

Oh, that's a great question. There are so many storylines, and sometimes our most fun storylines had nothing to do with significant moments. I can't really say, but we did, at one point, a charity event where we wrote an original new script. We each met to come up with the story, and everyone went and wrote a scene. Writing that scene and going back to those characters was so much fun. Because the show was always about chaos and weddings and friendship, there's so many great ways that show could come back.

"Cheaper By the Dozen" is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.