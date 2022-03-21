Supernatural Prequel Series The Winchesters Has Found Its Leads

After running for an impressive 15 seasons, "Supernatural" finally came to a close in 2020. Even though The CW show's impressive run is behind us, it's not the end of the road for the Winchester family. A new spin-off titled "The Winchesters" is now in pre-production at The CW, and early reports say the show will put the perspectives of Winchester sons Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to the wayside in order to focus on the history of their parents, Mary and John Winchester. The prequel series will also focus on a younger version of Dean, the eldest Winchester brother, as he watches his parents balance the demands of holding together a family and battling monsters.

While Ackles is an executive producer on "The Winchesters" and will return as Dean Winchester in some capacity to narrate the show, Padalecki is, as of this writing, not involved with the project. Other notable casting announcements have included newcomer Jojo Fleites, who will play a demon fighter named Carlos Cervantez, as well as Shondaland alum Nida Khurshid. Khurshid plays Latika Desai, a hunter in the early stages of training to take on the paranormal.

This week, "Supernatural" fans received the biggest (and arguably best) casting announcement so far, as "The Winchesters" has finally filled the leading roles of young John and Mary Winchester.