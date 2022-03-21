The Major Item Tim McGraw Took From The Set Of Yellowstone's 1883

Per an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" which aired in February 2022 and is posted on YouTube, McGraw brought his chaps home "a few times." Though, judging from the context of the comment, he might be kidding about his relationship with his real-life wife and co-star, Faith Hill, who portrays Margaret Dutton on "1883."

During the clip, Colbert asks McGraw what it's like to work with his wife. Referencing an interview he conducted with Hill previously, says that she told him they leave the show and their characters "completely at the door, you don't even rehearse lines at home." He then remarked that Hill "did imply that you sometimes roleplay as your characters." He added, with emphasis, "I only brought my chaps home a few times. Just the chaps."

"That does paint a picture," Colbert declared. Indeed, it does.

"Yellowstone: 1883" has concluded its run but, per TV Line, Paramount+ will be progressing the same concept forward in history with another spin-off, "Yellowstone: 1932." Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what dramas and tragedies this new series will bring to the Dutton legacy.