Director Shawn Levy Explains How He And Ryan Reynolds Signed On To The Adam Project - Exclusive

Fans have delighted seeing Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds work together in a number of films like "Free Guy" and Netflix's new hit, "The Adam Project" — Reynolds even announced recently that Levy would direct the next "Deadpool" flick. Suffice to say, the two make a pretty dynamic duo, and it doesn't look like the pair will stop teaming up anytime soon.

In addition to blending genres, their latest film, "The Adam Project," tackles the nuances behind the joys and trials of family life, while shining a light on grief and inevitability. Of course, genre-blending isn't a new concept to the team, as "Free Guy" also tackled the human condition in the sci-fi mashup, making their work on "The Adam Project" a no-brainer. So, how did the recent partnership come together?

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Shawn Levy revealed how he and Reynolds teamed up to direct and star in the new Netflix original film.