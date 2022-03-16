Fans Of The Adam Project Just Got Exciting News

Last week, Ryan Reynolds' Amblin-esque sci-fi adventure "The Adam Project" debuted on Netflix, marking his third creative effort with the streaming service after "Underground 6" and "Red Notice." Earning an audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 79%, it's safe to say that even with its middling reception from critics, viewers lapped up this family adventure that saw Reynolds' time-traveling hero get in touch with his younger self.

Directed by Shawn Levy (who will be reuniting with Reynolds for "Deadpool 3"), the film also boasted the talents of Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner. It marked a seminal reunion for the latter pair — these two "13 Going on 30" stars, reuniting on screen for the first time in 18 years. And "The Adam Project," even besides boasting that particularly beautiful dose of nostalgia, also contains impressive special effects, the welcoming debut of Walker Scobell as Ryan's younger on-screen self, and enough surprises that, really, it's no wonder that it has landed a prime spot on Netflix's all-time streaming records.