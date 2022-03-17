Morgan's Best Episode Ever On Criminal Minds

In the scene where he confronts his abuser, Morgan fights back tears while seething with years of pent up anger, frustration, and betrayal. Through the previous episodes, viewers had come to see Morgan as the muscular, super-suave, ladies man who was as adept with his sidearm as he was in playful flirtations with Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). By including a backstory of sexual abuse, the series introduced new layers to the character.

Given the impact of the episode, it's clear why numerous outlets, from Variety to Nerds & Beyond, list "Profiler, Profiled" as one of the best in the series. Across the internet, fans have voiced their love of Morgan's most heartbreaking scene in the episode. Fans on Reddit believe the scene is one of the most memorable moments in the series, calling it both haunting and powerful.

Speaking with Media Village in 2007, Shemar Moore said that he views the episode "as a way of giving men permission to admit that they're broken, or at least cracked." The actor went on to say that he valued the story because it helped him understand the character better and why Morgan presented such a tough guy exterior. Previously, it seemed Derek Morgan had no weakness, but as Moore said, "Profiler, Profiled," revealed Morgan's "Kryptonite." In a 2013 interview with TV Guide, Moore further explained that the episode showed that, for victims of abuse, "it's not over when you catch the guy. There are scars."