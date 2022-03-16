The Best Time Tom Holland Ever Broke Character In Spider-Man: No Way Home

On the surface, Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is a movie fueled by powerful and dramatic performances from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. What people may not realize, though, is just how much goofing off goes on behind-the-scenes, especially when Holland's around.

As seen on previous Marvel sets and press tours, the "Spider-Man" star is known to joke with his castmates and fellow MCU heroes. Just look at Holland's bloopers from previous Spidey outings. It's no secret that it's difficult for the 25-year-old actor to keep a straight face, and his castmates often take advantage of this, or accidentally set him off.

That was exactly the case with the hilariously epic moment we are about to discuss. On Twitter, a gag reel has surfaced showing Holland and his "No Way Home" co-star Garfield uttering a few lines back and forth to each other, one being the now-iconic "I love you guys" from Garfield. Good luck trying to keep a straight face...