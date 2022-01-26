Here's What Convinced Andrew Garfield To Join The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast

In the years following 2007's "Spider-Man 3," Sony was at a crossroads when it came to what it should do with the web-slinger going forward. Director Sam Raimi planned on a fourth entry in his existing series, but fans and critics alike didn't hide their disappointment in the third. Despite its financial success, the studio elected to take the reboot path and kick off a whole new Spider-Man-centric continuity. As a result, longtime Peter Parker actor Tobey Maguire handed the baton to Andrew Garfield for what became known as the "Amazing Spider-Man" franchise.

The first "Amazing Spider-Man" hit the big screen in 2012, pitting Garfield's web-head against Dr. Curtis Connors, aka the Lizard (Rhys Ifans). It also introduced new takes on Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), Aunt May (Sally Field), and Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen), among other comic-inspired supporting characters. This darker, grittier Spidey flick did reasonably well, at least well enough to nab itself a 2014 sequel simply titled "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Sadly, moviegoers were not impressed with what they saw, partially causing it to be the unintended punctuation mark on the budding franchise.

Regardless of how you may feel about the "Amazing Spider-Man" duology, you can't take away Andrew Garfield's love and dedication to the lead role. Thankfully, Sony and Marvel Studios approached him to return to it one more time for 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Here's what led him to sign the dotted line and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.