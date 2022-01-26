The Emotional On-Set Moment That Bonded The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast

Many fans still don't seem to be over "Spider-Man: No Way Home" following its release. It is, after all, the only film so far to feature all three actors who have ever played Spider-Man on the big screen — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — and it is now the sixth highest-grossing of all time as of this writing (via Box Office Mojo). This means that a number of people went ahead and saw the movie a second or third time. It's more than likely that this excellent response has to do with the film's biggest surprise.

Not to mention, there are plenty of great moments with each version of Peter Parker that don't come off as merely fan service — they even managed to subtly sneak in the Spider-Man pointing meme somehow and it still worked. Basically, Garfield and Maguire fit well, and their appearances make sense — they serve the plot and don't feel forced. Holland's Peter meets them at his most fragile and emotionally devastated moment on a rooftop, and Garfield and Maguire act as experienced older brothers who help him learn how to get through the pain, remain empathetic, and lead with Aunt May's (Marisa Tomei) final words on responsibility in mind.

It was an almost therapeutic moment between Peter and two other versions of himself, making for a beautiful moment. And it was recently revealed by director Jon Watts that a similar sort of emotional therapy session actually happened on set between Garfield, Maguire, and Holland.