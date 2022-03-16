The Critics Have Had Their Say On The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Following its premiere at South by Southwest, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" has a perfect 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which has collected a total of 17 reviews from critics as of the time of writing. That may change as more reviews come in, but regardless, those who have seen the movie thus far have been heaping praise not just on the film, but on Nicolas Cage himself for his performance in the bizarre comedy.

"Cage playing a version of himself makes for a unique meta-comedy featuring no shortage of poignant moments and riotous gags that'll deepen your appreciation for his work," Meagan Navarro wrote for Bloody Disgusting.

Others applauded the flick for its appreciation of Cage's body of work and for becoming a Nicolas Cage movie itself in the end, harkening back to the actor's action classics like "Face/Off" and "Con Air." "A commercial comedy that has a delirious good time poking fun at Nicolas Cage, celebrating everything that makes him Nicolas Cage — and, in the end, actually becoming a Nicolas Cage movie, which turns out to be both a cheesy thing and a special thing," Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review for Variety. Pulling from Cage's filmography made Cage's latest movie "transcendent," Marya E. Gates also wrote in praise of the movie for RogerEbert.com.

Few films can maintain a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – even "Toy Story 3" lost the honor – but no matter what happens when "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" premieres in April, it is clearly already impressing plenty of people.