Nicolas Cage Reveals The Inspirations For His Dracula Performance In Renfield

Ever since his debut in Bram Stoker's iconic 1897 novel that bears his name, Dracula has been a prolific character in fiction, with countless incarnations across all forms of media. The Dark Prince has been a showcase for screen actors going all the way back to Max Schreck in 1922's "Nosferatu," and now, at long last, it's Nicolas Cage's turn to step into the role.

Cage will be playing the character in an upcoming Universal film titled "Renfield," which is centered on Dracula's bug-eating sycophantic ward and stars Nicholas Hoult in the title role. The film is purported to be a comedic take on the familiar story, which gives Cage fans yet another reason to be excited about what kind of spin he's going to put on the immortal vampire.

As usual with Cage's work, the actor is drawing on a deep well of influences in order to perfect his performance. And in a recent interview, Cage shared some of the ingredients that are going into the stew that will be his Dracula.