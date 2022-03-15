Superman & Lois' Inde Navarrette Gets Candid About The Importance Of Sarah's Mental Health Journey - Exclusive

Time and time again, we see TV and movie characters with mental health conditions depicted as violent, uncontrollable individuals. Therapy and treatment are often demonized or used to make jokes, and both characters and viewers tend to feel shame for something they have no control over. "Superman & Lois" is ditching this toxic narrative with Sarah Cortez (Inde Navarette) and Jordan Kent (Jordan Elsass) working through their mental health struggles positively. By keeping the narrative open, honest, and free from shame, these TV arcs give viewers struggling at home positive role models to look up to in the plight to destigmatize mental health disorders and asking for help.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Inde Navarette revealed how she feels about Sarah's mental health arc on "Superman & Lois" and offering positive onscreen mental health representation. She also discussed why she thinks her character's struggles with her father is such a relatable arc.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.