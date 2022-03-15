Why Tom Holland's First Spider-Man Audition Made A Stuntman Cry

It's been over six years since Tom Holland first swung into theaters as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Spider-Man. The young Peter Parker was first recruited in "Captain America: Civil War" by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to help bolster his forces against Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and since then, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have collaborated on an entire "Spider-Man" trilogy, which shows the webslinger growing from inexperienced vigilante to Avenger, to wanted fugitive, to — finally — the friendly neighborhood hero fans know and love.

The most recent entry in the franchise, "Spider-Man: No Way Home, raked in $1.867 billion (via Box Office Mojo), and depicted him working alongside (and at odds with) Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help fix the multiverse, a saga that will only get bigger in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

It's impressive that Holland's Spider-Man has helped pave the way for all this, especially considering the occasionally rocky relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony. For anyone not familiar with the situation, Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man and all of his related characters, which were sold off when Marvel was in financial trouble in the 1990s. While the company put out two of their own versions of the wall-crawler before the MCU came knocking – starting with Tobey Maguire in 2002's "Spider-Man," and then Andrew Garfield in "The Amazing Spider-Man" reboot in 2012 — the Tom Holland incarnation of the character has won near-universal acclaim.

But when it came to finding the new Peter Parker, Holland's first audition was a surprisingly emotional experience for everybody involved.