Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins Discuss Changes Made To Turning Red Throughout Production - Exclusive

"Turning Red" is unlike anything Pixar has done before, and not just in terms of the animation style. It tells the story of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), who's just your average teenage girl in the early 2000s who's into boy bands and Tamagotchis. The next day, she discovers a family curse that forces her to transform into a giant red panda whenever she experiences extreme emotions — as if puberty wasn't hard enough.

With some help (and some hardships) from her friends and family, she must learn to tame the beast lest it control her for the rest of her life. In true Pixar fashion, some tough lessons are learned, and while they may not be the easiest answers, they're the ones these particular characters near to hear. Another thing that isn't easy is crafting a movie of this magnitude, and director/screenwriter Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins spoke exclusively with Looper to talk all about the process.

During that time, they spoke at length about the various changes they made to the film over the course of production. Suffice to say, "Turning Red" could've wound up to be an extremely different movie had some changes not been made.