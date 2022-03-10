Domee Shi And Lindsey Collins Discuss Creating A Larger-Than-Life Adventure With Turning Red - Exclusive Interview

Domee, this is your feature film, [and your] directorial debut. Can you talk about any challenges or obstacles going from short films to feature-length?

Shi: Yeah, the scale of a feature film is so much bigger and more daunting than a short, and the fact that it takes so much longer to make a feature than a short. For me, specifically, I'm naturally a type-A, perfectionist kind of a person and an artist, so it took a while for me to get used to working rough and fast and living with a broken movie for a long period of time.

We have eight screenings throughout the course of production, so it's eight chances to improve and make the movie the best it can be, but in those eight screenings, it's still in this primordial state, and it's slowly morphing into something that's good. It took a lot of will power and mental retraining to show work that was unfinished for me.

Was there any morphing that took place from the beginning of "Turning Red" to the finished product, like early ideas that were eventually scrapped for whatever reason?

Collins: Oh, yeah. So many.

Shi: So many.

Collins: I think that was one of the things that was really impressive about Domee, and unique, is that because we screen these things so often, the process is always different in terms of how the movie comes together. For Domee, every screening was a pretty radical departure. There [were] big changes being made, and you could feel it in the sense that people were always nervous that we were making big changes because they were afraid we were going to lose the thing that they loved about the movie, which was this humor and voice and tone.

It's so easy to lose that in the mix, as you're trying to shuffle everything around and evolve everything. Every version of it, I would say, it didn't lose that, ever, but we made massive changes. Ming, her mom, didn't turn into a panda in the very first version of the movie. That Ming was the one that was trying to monetize the panda.

Shi: Yeah, it was a completely different story.

Collins: There's a cousin who we eventually turned into Tyler, who is also a panda, who also turned into a panda.

Shi: Yeah. It got simpler and more focused on the theme of puberty and dealing with growing up and all of those bells and whistles got cut away.