What Sandra Oh Brings To Pixar's Turning Red - Exclusive

Disney and Pixar's upcoming movie, "Turning Red," is a huge moment for Asian representation onscreen, and focuses on 13-year-old Chinese Canadian immigrant Mei Lee. Unfortunately, Mei has a habit of turning into a huge red panda whenever she gets overexcited, and viewers will love following Mei's hilarious and heartfelt story. Another key character in the movie is Mei's overbearing mom, Ming, voiced by the inimitable Sandra Oh.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, the director of "Turning Red," Domee Shi opened up about the movie and said, "I've had a lot of responsibility in telling this story, but also a lot of excitement too. I feel like films, they open you up and introduce the audience into a world, sometimes that they don't know much about. This is my opportunity to introduce non-Asian audiences to the very specific life of this quirky, 13-year-old Chinese Canadian girl."

Looper caught up with Domee Shi to find out what actor Sandra Oh brought to "Turning Red."