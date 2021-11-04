A Marvel Halloween Special Starring Gael Garcia Bernal As Werewolf By Night Is Coming To Disney+

When looking at the current scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's sometimes hard to believe that everything started with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) building a suit of metal in a cave. In the 13 years since the 2008 release of "Iron Man," more than a few things have changed. From the introduction of intergalactic aliens to battles with interdimensional beings, Kevin Feige and the team of storytellers at Marvel Studios have truly expanded the MCU in some surprising ways, and in doing so, have simultaneously revolutionized the process of comic book movie-making forever.

In early 2021, Marvel Studios took another big step with the release of their first official Disney+ series, "WandaVision." Throughout the last several months, Marvel has followed up that show's debut with the release of three additional Disney+ series: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "What If...?" Of course, these four Marvel series are only a small fraction of what the House of Mouse has planned for the MCU. For instance, in 2022 alone, Disney+ will be the only place where Marvel fans can stream another four new MCU entries, as well as a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special.

With such expansive plans for the successful streaming platform already in motion, some might be surprised to hear that Marvel is currently setting up yet another new project at Disney+. However, if you've kept your ear to the ground in recent months, you might have already heard something about it.