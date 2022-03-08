The Gamora MCU Movie Zoe Saldana Wants To Make

In an interview with Jake's Takes, Saldana revealed of all the characters she's brought to life, the most dangerous woman in the galaxy was one she's always been interested to expand on. This enthusiasm piqued following "Avengers: Infinity War" when audiences were given a brief look into the early days of her relationship with Thanos, who took her in as his daughter after destroying her home planet.

Saldana explained how that flashback impacted her view on the character saying, "I feel like that taster made me incredibly curious to know what that planet was like," she explained. "What her species was like because they were completely wiped out of existence." Understandably that trauma was what led her to become the hero we've come to love, which Saldana seemed fascinated by. "And because she carries such a big weight on herself, and to get know why and where that comes from was really great."

As far as director James Gunn is concerned, he's assured fans that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be his last outing with the beloved bunch of a-holes, but that doesn't mean we could see the last of them. Having already played a huge part in the Marvel universe thanks to both "Infinity War," "Endgame," as well as potentially appearing in "Thor: Love and Thunder," there might still be space for Gamora to go it alone in the future too.