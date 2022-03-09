How Ryan Reynolds' Childhood Made Its Way Into The Adam Project

Karger added a follow-up for Reynolds, asking, "Yeah. And I guess for you, what I'm specifically referring to is jokes in the middle of a life or death crisis because, you're right, comedy in action, those you can do, but this is like crazy life or dead moments, and the humor really works. Is that a challenge for you?"

Reynolds said, "Yeah, I think it works when it's [a] maladaptive coping mechanism. When it's something that you do to stay alive ... You've always been doing to stay alive." The actor dove into his own childhood, adding, "I'm the youngest of four boys that grew up in a house of cops and ruffians, and my brothers were monsters, but I stayed alive with a bit of a silver tongue. I wasn't going to win with my fists, but that was my self-defense mechanism." That aspect of Reynolds certainly shows up on screen as well.

"That's what kept me safe in my home, my ability to make my dad laugh when he's a skin-covered landmine," Reynolds noted. "Those are those moments that really matter and became the [inspiration for] your career. You used them in movies like this or wherever else ... A little bit more judiciously in a movie like this than maybe "Deadpool" or something."

"The Adam Project" releases on March 11 on Netflix.