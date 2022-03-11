Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Has A Challenge For James Cameron And Avatar 2

Is it even an average week anymore if a film doesn't get rescheduled? After the likes of "Morbius" getting pushed back again for an April 1 release (you there in the back, stop laughing) and the world finally seeing a "Batman" film that should've reached us over a year ago, movies getting shuffled around is standard fare. Every so often, though, it can be a benefit, and a film can get brought forward instead of back, like the rescheduled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Following this week's DC Extended Universe calendar recalibrations, the Big Red Cheese has escaped being held back, unlike "The Flash," "Aquaman: The Last Kingdom," and "Black Adam," among others. Instead, he'll be touching down for Christmas on December 16 but sharing the release spot with none other than "Avatar 2," the borderline mythical movie that has had its fair share of date changes too. But how is director David F. Sandberg handling going up against one of the most successful directors of all time? Well, like an absolute boss, apparently.