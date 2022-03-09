Warner Bros. Just Dropped Some Bad News About The DC Movie Slate

With the release of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" already a box office smash, Warner Bros. is primed to capitalize on the momentum of a DC property finding success with audiences. Following the critical acclaim of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," with "The Batman" hot on its tail (via Rotten Tomatoes), their slate of upcoming DCEU properties has fans filled with optimism.

Dwayne Johnson headlines the highly anticipated launch of "Black Adam," first announced in 2007 (via /Film). The film will also introduce the Justice Society of America, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Isis (Sarah Shahi), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Johnson will also voice the lovable Krypto in the DC animated project, "DC League of Super-Pets." He is joined by Kevin Hart, who voices Ace the Bat-Hound.

Alongside these two new properties are a slate of sequels with returning headliners. Jason Momoa dons the scaled costume as the king (and hero) of Atlantis in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Ezra Miller joins with Sasha Calle's Supergirl and two Batmans (that'd be Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton) in "The Flash." Finally, Zachary Levi returns as the titular hero in his superhero sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Even with all of these new features to look forward to, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows on the horizon for DC fans ready to head to the theaters. Led by Johnson's announcement on Instagram, Warner Bros. has announced a shake-up for the release dates for these films.