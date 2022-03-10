Nicolas Cage Has Some Bad National Treasure 3 News
Over his decades as one of the most interesting actors in Hollywood, Nicolas Cage has starred in seemingly countless movies, including last year's indie darling "Pig." He's become so iconic, that he's even playing a lightly fictionalized version of himself in the upcoming comedy, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." But among the entire Cage canon, perhaps no film has had more of an enduring impact than "National Treasure." An adventure movie made in the mold of "Indiana Jones," the movie stars Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates, who finds himself caught in a web of intrigue and American history when he finds a strange cipher hidden within the Declaration of Independence.
"National Treasure" was massively popular, earning more than $347 million at the worldwide box office, spawning a 2007 sequel that was arguably even more successful (via Box Office Mojo). Nearly 20 years after the first film, "National Treasure" remains a cultural touchstone for many, and people are still finding details to love about it. An upcoming Disney+ series will be the latest installment in the franchise, though whether Cage will make an appearance is unknown. There's a clear desire for more "National Treasure" content, and the announcement of the television series once again sparked speculation that a "National Treasure 3" might be in the works. In a new interview, however, Cage himself poured cold water on the rumors.
Nicolas Cage has no plans to make another National Treasure movie
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Nicolas Cage dashed the hopes of "National Treasure" fans everywhere. When asked about a rumor that there are plans for a sequel to his hit 1997 film "Face/Off," Cage dismissed the notion, saying that it's "just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about 'National Treasure 3.'"
According to Cage, it's been too long since the previous "National Treasure 2" to consider a hat trick capping off the franchise. "It's been 14 years. There's no there, there." But although he finds the concept unrealistic, Cage doesn't begrudge the fantasy some fans of the adventure franchise may have. As he put it, "Is it fun to think about? Sure." For now, the "National Treasure" franchise will continue on the small screen with the release of Disney's announced TV series on Disney+, which will see a younger cast of characters solve treasure hunting mysteries of their own.
While there's been no talk of a return from Cage, his refusal to do "National Treasure 3" does not preclude the possibility of a cameo from the star on the TV show. Meanwhile, Cage is busy prepping for the release of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which he costars alongside Pedro Pascal from "The Mandalorian," and which will premiere March 12 at SXSW in Austin, Texas (via Entertainment Weekly).