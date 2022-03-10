Nicolas Cage Has Some Bad National Treasure 3 News

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Nicolas Cage dashed the hopes of "National Treasure" fans everywhere. When asked about a rumor that there are plans for a sequel to his hit 1997 film "Face/Off," Cage dismissed the notion, saying that it's "just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about 'National Treasure 3.'"

According to Cage, it's been too long since the previous "National Treasure 2" to consider a hat trick capping off the franchise. "It's been 14 years. There's no there, there." But although he finds the concept unrealistic, Cage doesn't begrudge the fantasy some fans of the adventure franchise may have. As he put it, "Is it fun to think about? Sure." For now, the "National Treasure" franchise will continue on the small screen with the release of Disney's announced TV series on Disney+, which will see a younger cast of characters solve treasure hunting mysteries of their own.

While there's been no talk of a return from Cage, his refusal to do "National Treasure 3" does not preclude the possibility of a cameo from the star on the TV show. Meanwhile, Cage is busy prepping for the release of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which he costars alongside Pedro Pascal from "The Mandalorian," and which will premiere March 12 at SXSW in Austin, Texas (via Entertainment Weekly).