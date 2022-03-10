Ominous Darth Vader Image Confirms What We Suspected About The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series
Lucasfilm is finally giving fans first looks at images and teaser trailers from the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries, which returns Ewan McGregor to the character he portrays in the three "Star Wars" prequel films. Hype has been brewing for the actor to reprise this particular role ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm.
In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter polled fans on what character they'd like to see in a standalone film, with Kenobi rising as the winner. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the few characters who appears in the prequel films and each film in the original trilogy, making performances by Alec Guinness and McGregor alike some of the most revered by fans across the entire franchise.
Kenobi's character is fleshed out even further in other "Star Wars" media like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which brings back Darth Maul as a recurring villain for Kenobi and explores a romantic relationship with Mandalorian politician Satine Kryze. The time Kenobi spent on Tatooine between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope" is briefly visited in "Star Wars: Rebels" during a Season 3 episode that depicts Kenobi and Maul's final duel, as well.
McGregor's return to Obi-Wan Kenobi feels natural. It helps that at age 50, the actor has aged appropriately to play the in-between period from the prequels and Guinness' appearance in the original film. Of course, Kenobi isn't the only classic "Star Wars" character returning in the series; Lucasfilm is finally revealing more information about the upcoming miniseries' villain.
Hayden Christensen called reprising his Darth Vader role 'very surreal'
According to Entertainment Weekly, the new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series takes place 10 years after "Revenge of the Sith," revisiting the character as the Empire's plot to destroy the Jedi Order's remnants remains in full swing. The series includes the Empire's Inquisitors — Jedi-killing, red lightsaber-wielding villains who appear in "Star Wars: Rebels" — but Hayden Christensen reprises his role as chief antagonist Darth Vader. Vader did not appear in the teaser trailer, but his breathing could be heard at its end, and new photos show Christensen in the Sith Lord's costume for the first time since 2005.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" screenwriter Joby Harold told EW that it was important that Christensen himself reprise the Vader role. The character's last live-action appearance in "Rogue One" saw two different actors step into Vader's suit, while James Earl Jones returned to voice the character (via Yahoo!).
"It was a priority to all of us that we [brought Darth Vader back] with as much care as possible, so as to honor one of the greatest villains and antagonists in the history of entertainment," Harold said.
Christensen, McGregor, and Chow have each called seeing Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi on set together again a special moment for everyone involved. Despite his return, It's unclear how frequently Vader will appear throughout the miniseries' six-episode run. Christensen told EW that audiences should expect "a very powerful Vader," while Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has promised "the rematch of the century" between Vader and Kenobi (via ComicBook.com).