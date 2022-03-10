Ominous Darth Vader Image Confirms What We Suspected About The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Lucasfilm is finally giving fans first looks at images and teaser trailers from the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries, which returns Ewan McGregor to the character he portrays in the three "Star Wars" prequel films. Hype has been brewing for the actor to reprise this particular role ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter polled fans on what character they'd like to see in a standalone film, with Kenobi rising as the winner. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the few characters who appears in the prequel films and each film in the original trilogy, making performances by Alec Guinness and McGregor alike some of the most revered by fans across the entire franchise.

Kenobi's character is fleshed out even further in other "Star Wars" media like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which brings back Darth Maul as a recurring villain for Kenobi and explores a romantic relationship with Mandalorian politician Satine Kryze. The time Kenobi spent on Tatooine between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope" is briefly visited in "Star Wars: Rebels" during a Season 3 episode that depicts Kenobi and Maul's final duel, as well.

McGregor's return to Obi-Wan Kenobi feels natural. It helps that at age 50, the actor has aged appropriately to play the in-between period from the prequels and Guinness' appearance in the original film. Of course, Kenobi isn't the only classic "Star Wars" character returning in the series; Lucasfilm is finally revealing more information about the upcoming miniseries' villain.