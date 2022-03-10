Halloween Ends For Real This Time

Ever since its inception in 1978 under the direction of cinema legend John Carpenter, the "Halloween" franchise has remained one of the cornerstones of slasher terror. Michael Myers is an icon of the genre, with one of the most instantly-recognizable masks and highest body counts. The popularity of Myers and the "Halloween" franchise as a whole has arguably only gone up in recent years as well, with Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green delivering a rebooted version of the "Halloween" franchise that only acknowledges the original film in the series and ignores the series' sequel timelines.

David Gordon Green's "Halloween" trilogy kicked off in 2018 with "Halloween," bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as a PTSD-afflicted, survivalist version of Laurie Strode, who has waited for Michael Myers to escape once more. The story continued in 2021 with "Halloween Kills," a profoundly subversive sequel that briefly took Laurie out of the action and showed what Michael's reign of terror had done to the people of Haddonfield. That leads to "Halloween Ends," which is scheduled to debut later this year on October 14.

Updates on the production of "Halloween Ends" have slowly but surely trickled in over the last several months. As the film that will cap off this current trilogy, it is expected that "Halloween Ends" will wrap up the Laurie and Michael story in a definitive way. As fans wait for that climactic showdown, a significant update from producer Ryan Turek confirms that "Halloween Ends" has just hit a major milestone.