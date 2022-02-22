Halloween Ends For Jamie Lee Curtis After Six Decades

In 1978, actor Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut as Laurie Strode in "Halloween," a slasher film by director John Carpenter. "Halloween" introduces Michael Myers (Nick Castle), a young man who has just escaped a psychiatric hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for the past 15 years after killing his older sister when he was just six years old. Once he escapes, Michael Myers returns to his hometown, the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where he sets his sights on a new victim: teen babysitter Laurie Strode.

"Halloween" has since become one of the most iconic horror movies ever — and has held up as one of the scariest movies of all time. As with any successful horror film, "Halloween" was built into a franchise and now consists of a whopping 12 films, with a 13th, "Halloween Ends," slated to premiere this October. As for the original film's star, Curtis has reprised her role six times following "Halloween," counting the upcoming 13th installment. All in all, Curtis has been tied to the character of Laurie Strode across six decades.

However, all good things must come to an end — Curtis' time playing Laurie included. Thus, "Halloween Ends" will mark the last time that Curtis takes on the role of Laurie for a "Halloween" film. To mark the end of an era, Curtis took to social media to say goodbye to the character and the franchise that kickstarted her career.